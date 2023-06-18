10-wicket victory for Sukhna Zone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

Sukhna Zone registered a 10-wicket victory over Leisure Zone in the ongoing UTCA Men’s Senior Multi-Days Tournament.

Sukhna Zone scored 316/6 in reply to Leisure Zone’s 208 runs to get a 108-run lead. In their second innings, Leisure Zone posted 119/4 in the stipulated 40 overs and gave a mere target of 12 runs to Sukhna Zone.

In another match, Rose Zone played a draw against Rock Zone. Chasing 309 runs, Rock Zone scored 175 runs. In the second innings, Rose Zone declared their innings at 224/5 in 40 overs to post a 359-run target. Meanwhile, Rock Zone lads were 183/3 at the drawn of stumps, which resulted in a draw. Sarul Kanwar (95) was the top scorer for the side.

In the U-19 tournament, Sukhna Zone defeated Rock Zone by an innings and 179 runs. After restricting Rock Zone to 113 runs, Sukhna Zone declared their innings at 381/6. They took a massive lead of 268 runs. Rock Zone’s dismal show continued as they were again bundled out for 89 runs.

In another league match, Bird Zone played draw against Leisure Zone. Leisure Zone was all out for 197 runs in reply to Bird Zone’s 276/8. Bird Zone scored 24/1 in the second innings and the match ended in a draw.