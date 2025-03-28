10-year-old corruption case: CBI court convicts former DSP Ram Chander Meena, businessman Aman Grover

The CBI Court, Chandigarh, has convicted Ram Chander Meena, former Deputy Superintendent of Police, EOW Branch, Chandigarh Police, and businessman Aman Grover in a corruption case registered 10 years ago by the CBI. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 29.

The CBI registered the case on August 13, 2015, on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman Guneet Kaur. She told the CBI that one woman Deepa Duggal had got an FIR registered against her parents Gurkirpal Singh Chawla, Jagjit Kaur Chawla and brother Harmit Singh Chawla in the Economic Offences Wing, UT Police, Sector 17, Chandigarh, in an alleged cheating case.

Sub Inspector Surinder Kumar was the Investigating Officer of the case under the supervision of Ram Chander Meena, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

She said that her parents and brother were hiding as the police were trying to arrest them. She alleged that on August 11, 2015, Aman Grover, son-in-law of Deepa Duggal had contacted her and informed her that one person Sanjay Dahuja was in contact with Ram Chander Meena and Surinder Kumar.

Grover added that the two police officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 75 lakh through Dahuja for not arresting her parents and brother as also to effect a compromise in the matter.

On her request, Dahuja and Grover agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 70 lakh. Out of the total amount, Rs 40 lakh in cash was to be paid to the police officials and a post-dated cheque of Rs 30 lakh for Grover himself.

After registration of the case, a trap was laid by the CBI, Chandigarh, and the accused were arrested. Sanjay Dahuja later turned approver in the case. Surinder Kumar died during the trial. After completion of the investigation, a chargesheet in the case was filed in the court.

Finding prima facie case charges were framed against the accused, to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. After hearing of the arguments, the court has convicted Ram Chander Meena and Aman Grover under Section 120 B of IPC and Section 7 (1)(d) (ii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.