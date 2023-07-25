10-year-old girl goes missing in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 24

A 10-year-old girl, a native of Bihar, has gone missing from Guru Asra Trust, Sector 78, since July 14.

On the statement of Trust manager Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Sector 78, a case has been registered against an unidentified person at the Sohana police station.

The complainant stated to the police that the child was admitted to the Trust on July 10 on the recommendations of the Juvenile Board but the minor had been missing from the premises since July 14.

Trust officials searched for the girl in the nearby area of Sector 78 but could not find any clue about her.

Later, they lodged a complaint with the police.

Was sent to Trust on Juvenile Board’s behalf

The Trust manager told the police that the child was admitted to the Trust on July 10 on the recommendations of the Juvenile Board but the minor had been missing from the premises since July 14.

#Mohali