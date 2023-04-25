10-yr RI for man in NDPS case

Chandigarh, April 24
Judge, Special Court, Rajeev K Beri has sentenced 30-year-old Atul, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, here to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case.
The police arrested the accused on August 12, 2019, at Maloya with 22.2 grams of contraband containing Buprenorphine injection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA