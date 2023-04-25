10-yr RI for man in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Judge, Special Court, Rajeev K Beri has sentenced 30-year-old Atul, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, here to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case.

The police arrested the accused on August 12, 2019, at Maloya with 22.2 grams of contraband containing Buprenorphine injection.