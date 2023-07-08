Rs 100-cr canal water project okayed for Kharar: Minister

Tribune News Service

Kharar, July 7

Punjab Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Labour, Investment Promotion and Hospitality Anmol Gagan Mann today said the state government has approved a Rs 100-crore project to supply canal water from the Kajauli Water Works to Kharar and the work would start soon.

The Cabinet Minister, who represents the Kharar constituency in the Assembly, was at the Kharar Municipal Council office to listen and redress the grievances of the residents.

She directed officials to provide time-bound solutions to residents’ problems. She asked them to set up a control room at the MC office where people could lodge their complaints. She also ordered them to make proper arrangements for garbage collection.

Meanwhile, the minister said tenders for development works worth Rs 46 crore for the development of the town would be floated in the next few days.

She said a new project would be launched to solve the problem of sewage in Kharar city. She said the sewage problem was spiked due to mushrooming of colonies and non-installation of sewage treatment plants.

Mann said new tubewells and three new grids had been installed to solve the problem of water and electricity.