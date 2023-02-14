100 eucalyptus trees axed in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Nearly 100 eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat in Sector 9 have been axed.

An official said felling was undertaken after cracks had been noticed in these trees that were more than 40 years old. These were axed only after getting due permission from the higher authorities.

The official said the trees had been cut keeping in mind the safety of people. Last year, a tree had fallen on a car. They were planting three trees for every tree axed, he said.