100 eucalyptus trees axed in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 13
Nearly 100 eucalyptus trees outside the UT Secretariat in Sector 9 have been axed.
An official said felling was undertaken after cracks had been noticed in these trees that were more than 40 years old. These were axed only after getting due permission from the higher authorities.
The official said the trees had been cut keeping in mind the safety of people. Last year, a tree had fallen on a car. They were planting three trees for every tree axed, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...