100 register at camp for health insurance cards in Mohali

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:40 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
A special camp to register health insurance cards under the Punjab Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme was organised on Friday in ward 34, Sector 70, Mohali, under the leadership of Councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari. The scheme offers free medical treatment of up to Rs10 lakh.

The camp was inaugurated by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents. This was the first such camp held in Sector 70 to roll out the scheme in Mohali and it received an encouraging response.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Singh said the Punjab Government is committed to providing quality healthcare. He described the scheme reduces the burden of costly medical treatment and helps common people, adding that the government aims to ensure no family is denied healthcare.

The camp was organised for the convenience of residents of ward 34 so that all eligible families could benefit.

Around 100 residents were registered during the camp and slips were distributed. Local residents expressed gratitude for organising the camp.

