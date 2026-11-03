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Home / Chandigarh / 10,059 cancer patients get care at Homi Bhabha hospital in New Chandigarh in nine months

10,059 cancer patients get care at Homi Bhabha hospital in New Chandigarh in nine months

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:12 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh.
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The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC) in New Chandigarh has registered 10,059 new cancer patients in 2026, the highest since the facility was established in 2022, reflecting the growing demand for specialised cancer care in the region.

The hospital has witnessed a steady rise in patient registrations every year. In its first three years, the annual registrations increased nearly six-fold— from 1,591 in 2022 to 3,448 in 2023 and 9,195 in 2024. The sharpest increase of 167 per cent was recorded between 2023 and 2024.

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The overall number of new cancer patients registered at the two Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital facilities in New Chandigarh and Sangrur has also increased substantially. The Sangrur hospital has been operational since 2015, while the New Chandigarh facility became operational in 2022. Their combined annual registrations rose from 1,377 in 2015 to 16,035 in 2025, an increase of nearly 11.6 times in a decade.

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The two hospitals had already registered 15,810 new patients by September 30, 2026. With three months still remaining in the year, the combined annual registrations are likely to surpass last year’s figure and set a new record.

Gastrointestinal, head and neck and breast cancers account for a significant proportion of cases. Most patients come from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

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While the rising number of cancer patients may cause concern among the general public, oncologists view the trend partly as an indication of improved access to specialised healthcare facilities and advanced treatment options.

HBCH&RC Punjab Director Dr Ashish Gulia said, “The increase in patient registrations shows the growing accessibility and reach of state-of-the-art cancer diagnostic and treatment facilities at HBCH&RC Punjab. Our 325-bed facilities at New Chandigarh and Sangrur remain occupied to full capacity on a daily basis, reflecting the growing trust of patients. At the New Chandigarh centre, 50 per cent of the patients are from Punjab, while the remaining come from neighbouring states. At Sangrur, around 90 per cent of the patients are residents of Punjab.”

Hospital authorities said the government was minddful of the high cost of medicines and cancer treatment and most patients were receiving free treatment through various government schemes and other financial assistance programmes.

“We try to ensure that financial constraints do not become a barrier to accessing quality cancer treatment. At present, nearly 85 per cent of our patients receive treatment free of cost through government schemes, in-house funds and CSR initiatives.

“HBCH&RC Punjab provides comprehensive cancer care through multidisciplinary teams. Advanced diagnostic facilities, including next-generation sequencing, along with state-of-the-art Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, robotic surgeries and immunotherapy, help guide diagnosis and personalised treatment.

“We want to bring global-standard cancer care closer to people so that patients do not have to travel long distances or compromise on the quality of treatment because of financial or geographical constraints,” Dr Gulia added.

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