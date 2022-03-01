103 from Chandigarh stranded in Ukraine, says ministry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

A total of 103 residents of Chandigarh are stranded in Ukraine according to a list provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the UT Administration.

Sharing the details, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “Their parents or contacts in Chandigarh are being contacted telephonically and an e-mail has also been sent to all of them. Some of the students/persons of Chandigarh have also returned from Ukraine.”

The UT Administration will also make local transportation arrangements for persons of Chandigarh on their arrival in India from Ukraine.

The Indian Government has launched Operation Ganga for evacuating Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. The UT Administration has already started helpline number 112 to collect information about students and other persons of Chandigarh stranded in Ukraine so that the information can be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs. A helpdesk has also been created at the New Delhi airport by the UT Administration.

The details received on this helpline are being sent to the MEA, which further takes up the issue with the Embassy in Ukraine and adjoining countries.