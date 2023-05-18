‘108’ ambulance service staff press for regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 17

The ‘108’ ambulance service employees of Punjab today staged a protest demonstration in Zirakpur in support of their demands of regularisation, enhancement in pay and other benefits.

The protesters warned the government and the firm engaged for running the service that if their demands are not met, 14,500 employees will go on a strike en masse.

The protesters raised slogans against the company and the lackadaisical attitude of the government in addressing their demands.

The government has been awarding the contract to the same firm for the past 10 years and its management was taking arbitrary decisions, they alleged.

“Our salary should be like that of Haryana staff, who get Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. The insurance limit should be revised to Rs 50 lakh and duty hours reduced from 12 to eight a day,” said 108 Union leader Manpreet Singh Nijjher.

Sanjiv Batra, project head, ‘108’ ambulance service, Punjab, said they had received a demand notice from the protesting employees and the matter would be resolved soon.