108 ambulance staff union goes on strike

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 27

The 108 Ambulance Employees Association, Punjab, struck work and staged a protest in support of their demands in Dhakoli today.

Protesting against their non-acceptance of demands, 108 union members said the service was started in the year 2011 and since 2013, they had not got any annual increment despite working 12 hours on a stretch. The main demands of the employees is to stop the contract system and take them as regular employees. They want their salaries to be increased to Rs 35,000 on the Haryana Government pattern.

