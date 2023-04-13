10L litre diesel worth Rs 8.42 cr in 18 mths! e-buses save big

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 12

With the launch of electric buses in the city, the UT Transport Department has been saving on average 55,724 litres of diesel worth Rs 46.80 lakh every month over the past nearly one and half years.

Launched in November 2021, as many as 80 electric buses are currently plying on city roads. More than 70 lakh passengers have travelled in these buses in the past 18 months.

80 more to be added this year CTU introduced 40 electric buses in Nov 2021, 40 more added in Nov 2022, taking fleet to 80

UT Transport Dept plans to procure 80 more electric buses to add to the existing fleet this year

Will replace 350 diesel buses on both local and suburban routes with electric ones by 2027-28

UT Transport Director Pradhuman Singh says the electric buses have so far covered 50.15 lakh km on intra-city routes, thus saving over 10.03 lakh litres of diesel worth Rs 8.42 crore. The electric buses have also helped save 2,600 tonnes of CO2 emission, he says.

In order to provide eco-friendly and green transportation in the city, the Transport Department plans to procure 80 more electric buses to add to the existing fleet this year.

The procurement will give a fillip to the administration’s plan of replacing the entire fleet of 350 diesel buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), running both on local and suburban routes, with electric ones by 2027-28. The process of procurement of new buses is likely to be completed by September, he says.

The Department of Heavy Industries, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India, had sanctioned 80 electric buses for the UT under Phase-II of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India Scheme. The first lot of 40 buses has been in use since November, 2021.

The second lot of 40 intra-city electric buses was introduced in November last year after an agreement was signed with M/s Volvo Eicher.

Under the contract, M/s Volvo Eicher has been running the buses at the rate of Rs 44.99 per km, which is Rs 15 per km cheaper in comparison to work allotted earlier for the 40 buses in the first phase. Earlier, the contract to run 40 electric buses was allotted to Ashok Leyland at the rate of Rs 60 per km.

A bus covers a distance of nearly 130 km on a single charge. It takes nearly two hours to fully charge a vehicle. Each bus has a seating capacity of 36 and can carry a maximum of 54 people at a time. On an average, each of these buses covers 200 km to 300 km

a day.

The newly obtained Volvo Eicher buses have clocked 13.20 lakh km, saving 2.64 lakh litres of diesel, besides reducing CO2 emissions by 649 tonnes. On a daily basis, nearly 20,000 passengers travel in the mini-electric buses in the city.