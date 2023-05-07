10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Even after slashing the reserve prices by up to 30%, the Excise and Taxation Department managed to allot only two liquor vends during the 10th auction held here today for the remaining 22 liquor vends.

20 await bidders Of a total of 95 vends in the UT, 75 units have been auctioned and 20 are still lying vacant.

An official said the two vends were located in Sector 23 and Burail village.

During the ninth auction held on Monday, not even a single vend was allotted. Similarly, there was no takers for the vends even during the eighth auction.

In the seventh auction, three liquor vends found bidders, while in the sixth auction, there were again no takers. Of a total of 95 vends, 75 units have been auctioned and 20 are still lying vacant.

The official said auction would be held again till the remaining vends got bidders.

The liquor vend at Dhanas, located near Mullanpur, which fetched the highest bid in the past two years, failed to find any takers this time again. Last year, the vend had received the highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 crore against the reserve price of Rs 10.39 crore. In 2021, it got the highest bid of Rs 11.55 crore against the reserve price of Rs 7.95 crore.