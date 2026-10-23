10th Military Literature Festival: 3-day event to be held in Chandigarh from Nov 13-15

The 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) is scheduled to be held in Chandigarh from November 13 to 15, with the Iran-Israel conflict and the relevance of the Russia-Ukraine war to the Indian subcontinent among the prominent topics to be deliberated upon by experts.

The event will be inaugurated by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, while the keynote address will be delivered by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over the closing ceremony.

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Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to stay aboard the International Space Station, will deliver a talk titled “From Fighter Cockpit to Space Craft: India’s New Frontier in Air and Space Power”. A special session on space warfare has also been scheduled.

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Other themes for the MLF include the way forward in Jammu and Kashmir, the turbulent world order and its impact on India, geopolitical instability and the energy crisis, the defence manufacturing ecosystem, the significance of strategic straits, martial history and legendary warriors.

Apart from panel discussions, documentaries on the Indian military, films on real-life war heroes, weapons displays, military paintings and philately, and interactions with gallantry awardees will be other highlights of the three-day event.

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The MLF is an annual event organised by the Punjab Government and the Army’s Western Command in collaboration with the Chandigarh Administration to honour and commemorate the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers and provide a common platform for experts to deliberate on contemporary military, security and geopolitical issues.

It also gives citizens and students an opportunity to gain insights into military matters and martial heritage. Northwestern India, especially the plains of Punjab, has borne the brunt of ruthless invasions since time immemorial and bears testimony to countless sacrifices, valour, tales of heroism and resilience.