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Home / Chandigarh / 10th Military Litfest from November 13, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to deliver keynote address

10th Military Litfest from November 13, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to deliver keynote address

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) is scheduled to be held in Chandigarh from November 13 to 15. The Iran-Israel conflict and the relevance to the Russian-Ukraine war on the Indian subcontinent will be among the prominent topics that would be deliberated upon by experts.

The event will be inaugurated by the Governor of Punjab and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, while the keynote address will be delivered by the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will preside over the closing ceremony.

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Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to stay onboard the International Space Station, will deliver a talk, “From Fighter Cockpit to Space Craft: India’s New Frontier in Air and Space Power,” while a special session on space warfare has also been scheduled.

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Other themes for the fest include the way forward in Jammu and Kashmir, the turbulent world order and its impact on India, the geopolitical instability and energy crisis, defence manufacturing ecosystem and the significance of strategic straits, martial history and legendary warriors.

Apart from panel discussions, documentaries on the Indian military and films on real life war heroes, weapons display, military paintings and philately and interactions with gallantry awardees would be other highlights of the three-day event.

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The festival is an annual affair conducted by the Punjab Government and the Army’s Western Command in collaboration with the Chandigarh Administration to honour and commemorate the legendary bravery and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers.

It also gives citizens and students an opportunity to get a glimpse into military matters and martial heritage.

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