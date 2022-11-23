Rs 11.21 cr okayed for Mohali works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 22

The Punjab Government has announced that approximately Rs11.21 crores will be spent on development works in the city.

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said operation of various toilet blocks situated in the city would be started. Besides, playgrounds would come up at different places in ward number 34 of Sector 70. Patch and repair work of roads would be undertaken in different wards. An Ambedkar Library would be constructed at Guru Ravidas Ground in Phase 7.

#Inderbir Singh Nijjar #Mohali