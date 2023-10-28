11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

In yet another auction of UT’s heritage items, as many as 11 artefacts from the city went under the hammer in the US on Thursday. The items fetched Rs 1.24 crore.

Artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, two desks, armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed

Dining chairs fetched the highest amount of Rs 25 lakh at the auction held in Chicago on October 26

Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, said the artefacts designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, two desks, armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed etc. He said the dining chairs fetched the highest amount of Rs 25 lakh during the auction held in Chicago on October 26.

Seeking protection of heritage items, Jagga, in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, flagged the regular sale of Indian heritage items by foreign auctions houses without any resistance/concern from Indian missions even as the Ministry of Home Affairs had banned the export of such items in 2011.

“This is clearly in violation of the Constitutional mandate,” he said, requesting both ministers to look into the matter and issue apt instructions in this regard to save country’s heritage.