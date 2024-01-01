Chandigarh: Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 31

Bioremediation project underway at the Dadu Majra dump has got Rs 11 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

In response to a proposal of the Municipal Corporation, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has approved the NCAP funds worth Rs 11 crore to be utilised for the bioremediation of the legacy waste at the Dadu Majra dump “considering the objective of the NCAP and the possibility of improvement of air quality in the vicinity of the existing dumpsite area”.

The committee wrote to the MC, “Further, you are requested to kindly expedite the process of proposed works and submit the utilisation certificate as early as possible so that a report can be compiled and submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) with a request to release more funds.”

This is for the first time that funds have been sanctioned under the NACP for the bioremediation of legacy waste. Of the total Rs 70-crore project, the Central Government earlier approved Rs 28 crore. The MC has to spend Rs 42 crore. With the allocation of the NACP funds, the MC’s burden gets reduced to Rs 31 crore. The MC has requested the Centre to bear the remaining cost of Rs 31 crore, which is supposed to be spent by the civic body.

“This is a shot in the arm for the civic body as it is a big amount. It will further fast-track the project of clearing the mountain of waste in Dadu Majra,” said an official.

The MC had earlier written to the CPCC, “The corporation is executing the work of bioremediation of 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste at the dumping site. During the process of bioremediation, a lot of dust is generated, causing air pollution in the vicinity. It will be pertinent to mention here that the project is situated very close to residential area. The Municipal Corporation is, therefore, deploying all possible resources in the shape of increased manpower and machinery to complete the work by May-2024.”

The project was inaugurated in September 2022 with the 43-month stipulated period. It is claimed that the entire Dadu Majra ground will be cleared of the mountain of garbage with the completion of the project.

According to the agency carrying out the project, the biomining of the garbage will produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF), inert material and soil. While the RDF will be used for electricity generation, the inert material will go to the sanitary landfill. Soil will be used in fields and to raise the level of low-lying areas.

