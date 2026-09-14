DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 11 held as police step up anti-drug drive in Chandigarh

11 held as police step up anti-drug drive in Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Police intensified its anti-drug crackdown on September 12, arresting 11 persons in 11 separate cases involving narcotics and weapons. During the operations, the police recovered 109.56 gm of heroin, 15 buprenorphine injections and two spring-loaded knives, while 56 persons were rounded up for questioning.

Advertisement

With this, the tally since the special anti-drug drive began on September 11 has risen to 16 arrests in 16 cases and the recovery of 148.75 gm of heroin. A total of 114 persons have been detained under the campaign so far.

Advertisement

The police have also sought public participation in the drive. SDPOs and SHOs held meetings with resident welfare associations, market welfare associations and chemists, urging them to share information about suspicious activities, drug peddlers and vulnerable areas.

Biggest recovery in Palsora

Advertisement

The largest seizure of the day was made in Palsora under the Sector 39 police station, where 19-year-old Anuj Kumar was arrested with 32.01 gm of heroin.

In Maloya, 21-year-old Vikram was arrested with 10.30 gm of chitta. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he had procured the contraband from an acquaintance near the Saharanpur bus stand.

The Sarangpur police arrested Pardeep Kumar alias Pradhan with 20.61 gm of heroin, while the Manimajra police arrested Kuldeep Singh alias Deep and recovered 7.47 gm of heroin from him. The Sector 31 police arrested Puneet with 10.98 gm of heroin near Khushhal Park in Ramdarbar.

Another accused, Happy, was arrested near the cremation ground in Khuda Ali Sher, while the Maulijagran police arrested Anil Kumar Kherwal from the Makhan Majra forest area and recovered 29.70 gm of heroin.

In a separate operation, the Sector 36 police arrested Satinder Singh with 15 buprenorphine injections near D-Park, Sector 52.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts