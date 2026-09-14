11 held as police step up anti-drug drive in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police intensified its anti-drug crackdown on September 12, arresting 11 persons in 11 separate cases involving narcotics and weapons. During the operations, the police recovered 109.56 gm of heroin, 15 buprenorphine injections and two spring-loaded knives, while 56 persons were rounded up for questioning.

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With this, the tally since the special anti-drug drive began on September 11 has risen to 16 arrests in 16 cases and the recovery of 148.75 gm of heroin. A total of 114 persons have been detained under the campaign so far.

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The police have also sought public participation in the drive. SDPOs and SHOs held meetings with resident welfare associations, market welfare associations and chemists, urging them to share information about suspicious activities, drug peddlers and vulnerable areas.

Biggest recovery in Palsora

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The largest seizure of the day was made in Palsora under the Sector 39 police station, where 19-year-old Anuj Kumar was arrested with 32.01 gm of heroin.

In Maloya, 21-year-old Vikram was arrested with 10.30 gm of chitta. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he had procured the contraband from an acquaintance near the Saharanpur bus stand.

The Sarangpur police arrested Pardeep Kumar alias Pradhan with 20.61 gm of heroin, while the Manimajra police arrested Kuldeep Singh alias Deep and recovered 7.47 gm of heroin from him. The Sector 31 police arrested Puneet with 10.98 gm of heroin near Khushhal Park in Ramdarbar.

Another accused, Happy, was arrested near the cremation ground in Khuda Ali Sher, while the Maulijagran police arrested Anil Kumar Kherwal from the Makhan Majra forest area and recovered 29.70 gm of heroin.

In a separate operation, the Sector 36 police arrested Satinder Singh with 15 buprenorphine injections near D-Park, Sector 52.