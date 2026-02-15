DT
PT
11 held in crackdown on proclaimed offenders in Chandigarh

11 held in crackdown on proclaimed offenders in Chandigarh

The action was taken under the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:48 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
The Chandigarh Police have arrested 11 offenders, including proclaimed offenders and absconders, in a coordinated drive led by the Proclaimed Offender (PO) and Summons Staff.

The action was taken under the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, and under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh, with Inspector Sher Singh heading the PO and Summons team.

Among those arrested was Piyush Jain of Mohali in connection with FIR dated November 22, 2023, registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody at Model Jail, Burail, until February 27.

Nine accused were arrested in separate cases registered under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Most were produced before Judicial Magistrates in Chandigarh courts and later released on bail or personal bonds, while one accused was sent to judicial custody.

Additionally, a non-bailable warrant was executed against an accused in a separate case registered under Section 138, who was subsequently produced in a court and released on personal bond.

The police stated that the arrests mark a significant step in ensuring compliance with the court proceedings and tackling proclaimed offenders in the city.

