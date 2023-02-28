11 HIV awareness vans flagged off

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 27

With an aim to spread awareness about the HIV/AIDS, sensitise people and provide adequate treatment to the infected people, Punjab Health Minster Dr Balbir Singh on Monday flagged off 11 awareness vans from Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Science at Phase-6, Mohali. The one-month long HIV/AIDS public awareness campaign was jointly initiated by the Punjab State AIDS Control Society and Health and Family Welfare Department.

These IEC (Information, Education and Communication) awareness vans are equipped with LEDs to exhibit audio-visual awareness films to the people, while printed material will also be distributed among them. Lab technicians and counsellors have been specially assigned with these vans, who will conduct free HIV/AIDS tests of the people on their doorstep. He said the vans will visit different villages of all the districts in Punjab to sensitise people about the disease.