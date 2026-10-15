11 Inspectors elevated to DSP rank by UT Admn; UPSC process followed

The Chandigarh Administration today promoted 11 Inspectors of the Chandigarh Police as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). These are the first promotions to the rank in seven years. The last were held in 2019.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad. It follows the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (Group-A), whose meeting was held on October 9. The promotions take effect immediately.

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A senior functionary of the Chandigarh Administration told The Tribune that this was the first time the promotions had been made at the level of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), after the Centre amended the service rules. Earlier, the process was handled locally. This time, the he Departmental Promotion Committee and the entire promotion process were conducted at the Union Public Service Commission level, and the Chief Secretary issued the order on its recommendation.

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The functionary said the Chandigarh Police had 22 sanctioned posts of DSP, of which 16 belong to the Chandigarh Police cadre and six are filled through deputation. Of the 16 cadre posts, 12 were lying vacant. With today’s promotions, 15 are filled and one remains vacant.

The promotions would trigger a chain reaction in the lower ranks. The functionary said 11 Sub-Inspectors would be promoted as Inspectors, 11 Assistant Sub-Inspectors as Sub-Inspectors, 11 Head Constables as Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 11 Constables as

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Head Constables.

The Inspectors, who have been promoted, are Prakash, Gurjeet Kaur, Manju Sharma, Jaswinder Kaur, Neeraj Sarna, Sukhdweep Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Malkit Singh, Punam Dilawari, Parvesh Sharma and Jaspal Singh.