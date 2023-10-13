11 of PU centre crack PCS judicial exam

Chandigarh, October 12
The result of Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) examination was declared on Wednesday. Eleven students from the Centre for IAS and Other Competitive Examinations — Sakshi Arora, Amanpreet Kaur, Gurleen Kaur, Amanatbir Kaur, Paramvir, Simarn, Himani, Parneet Kaur Saroy, Dasvinder Singh, Amandish Kaur and Gunneek Kaur — cleared the exam.
The centre charges a nominal fee from aspirants belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category and concessional fee from students belonging to other categories.
The university centre also arranges expert talks and special lectures by IAS officers, former civil servants, bureaucrats, state civil service executives, judicial officers and judges to assist students in comprehensive preparation of various competitive exams.
