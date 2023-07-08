11 stolen vehicles seized, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The Operations Cell of the UT Police has arrested two vehicle lifters, including a proclaimed offender (PO), and recovered 11 vehicles stolen from the tricity over the past few months.

The accused have been identified as Vikram Singh, alias Vicky (27), and Deepak, alias Kaku (24), both residents of Mohali. The police said seven cases of vehicle thefts registered in the city had been solved with their arrest.

Vikram was arrested on July 5 that led to the recovery of five motorcycle and three scooters. During interrogation, Vikram gave leads about his accomplice. Subsequently, Deepak was nabbed and two scooters and a motorcycle were recovered on his disclosure.

The police said Vikram had seven cases of vehicle thefts registered against him in Haryana and Punjab, while Deepak had a snatching case registered against him in Chandigarh in which he had been declared a PO.