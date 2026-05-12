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Home / Chandigarh / 11-year-old girl dies, 4 of her family injured after SUV hits auto in Panchkula

11-year-old girl dies, 4 of her family injured after SUV hits auto in Panchkula

Auto-driver, his wife and three children were on the way home when the SUV driver hit them; the driver fled from the scene, leaving behind the Punjab registration vehicle

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:47 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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Such was the impact of the accident that the airbags of the SUV were deployed, while the auto was badly damaged. Tribune Photo
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An eleven-year-old girl, Mausami, died while four members of her family sustained serious injuries when their autorickshaw was hit by a speeding SUV on the dividing road of Sector 11 and Sector 4 in the wee hours of Tuesday at 1 am.

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The victims were rushed to Sector-6 Civil Hospital. Victim Mausami's condition deteriorated, after which she was referred to GMCH-32, while her injured family members were left behind. The victim succumbed hours later, cops said.

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Eyewitnesses were shocked to see a heartrending scene as the family, including two boys, aged 7 and 4, and their sister, 11, lay injured on the roadside.

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Such was the impact of the accident that the airbags of the SUV were deployed, while the auto was badly damaged.

The SUV driver fled from the scene, leaving behind the Punjab registration vehicle.

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Sector-2 police station officials said both the vehicles have been taken into possession and an investigation is on to trace the absconding driver.

A case of death by negligent driving was registered at Sector-2 police station on Tuesday.

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