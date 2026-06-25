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Home / Chandigarh / 110 children identified under ‘Begging-Free Panchkula’ campaign

110 children identified under ‘Begging-Free Panchkula’ campaign

Most belonged to families from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The drive aims to free street beggars, especially innocent children, from the quagmire of begging and integrate them into a respectable life.
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The “Begging-Free Panchkula” campaign has identified 110 children at bus stands, major markets, traffic signals, religious sites, hospitals and other crowded public places. Most of the families were found to be from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. After the verification process was completed, these individuals were sent back to their original residences.

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Sudden appearance of beggars at traffic signals and red lights poses a risk of road accidents. The Panchkula police have issued a special helpline number (8146630022) for reporting begging. Launched about a week ago, the special campaign aims to free street beggars, especially innocent children, from the quagmire of begging and integrate them into a respectable life and mainstream society.

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A six-member special team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumari, which is assisting teams from various police stations, is incharge of the campaign. Investigation under the campaign revealed that many of the children had begun begging under the pretext of selling balloons, pens and other small items. The police summoned the children’s families to the police station and issued a stern warning, explaining that their children’s future lay not in begging, but in obtaining an education and leading a better life.

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Parents were also encouraged to seek employment and ensure proper care and education for their children. The police clarified that if children were found begging in the future, legal action would be taken against those involved, including their parents.

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