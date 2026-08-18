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Home / Chandigarh / 110 units of blood collected at Fatehgarh Sahib camp

110 units of blood collected at Fatehgarh Sahib camp

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Three men donate blood at a camp in Fatehgarh Sahib.
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The Baba Moti Ram Mehra Blood Donation Society organised its 185th camp at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday.

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The blood donation camp was held to mark Sangrand — the first day of a new month in the traditional Punjabi solar calendar.

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At the camp, 110 units of blood were collected. The medical teams had arrived from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

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Social worker Amrinder Singh Libra inaugurated the camp and appreciated efforts of the society. He encouraged the youth to donate blood regularly.

SS Bath and Nishan Singh, representatives of the society, said the organization had been organizing such camps consistently for several years.

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