11,001 fancy numbers fetch Rs 21.63 crore in Chandigarh in 10 months

The city’s appetite for fancy vehicle numbers has hit a new high in 2026, with the Administration earning a record revenue of Rs 21.63 crore.

According to official data, CH01DD0001 was sold for Rs 53.88 lakh, the costliest number in the city. It is 48 per cent above the earlier record sale of Rs 36.43 lakh (CH01DA0001, 2025) and nearly seven times the Rs 8 lakh top bid of 2020.

In 2026 till October 31, 11,001 numbers were sold, more than the 10,429 in all of 2025 and 3.3 times the 3,308 of 2020. The revenue of Rs 21.63 crore has also overtaken the Rs 21.19-crore revenue of 2025 and is 5.3 times Rs 4.08 crore earned 2020.

Two months of the year are still left. At about 1,100 numbers a month, 2026 is running 27 per cent ahead of the 2025 monthly average of 869.

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The average price per number has risen from about Rs 12,300 in 2020 to Rs 19,700 in 2026, a 60 per cent jump. Sales dipped in 2024 (8,752) before rebounding. Between 2020 and 2026, 58,311 numbers have fetched Rs 101.90 crore. The data was compiled by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) and accessed exclusively by The Tribune.

The data lists 15 vehicles priced between Rs 3.38 crore and Rs 4.99 crore, worth Rs 61.59 crore together — eight Bentleys, four Rolls-Royces, two Lamborghinis and one McLaren. The costliest is Rs 4.99-crore McLaren 750S Spider registered to a builders’ firm, which paid Rs 52.44 lakh in tax. It is followed by a Rolls-Royce Ghost (Rs 4.78 crore), a Lamborghini Aventador (Rs 4.68 crore) and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Rs 4.66 crore). Eleven of the 15 are registered in the names of firms and four of individuals.

Registering and Licensing Authority Radhika Singh, while sharing the details, said the trend reflected public confidence in the system. “Every auction is online and traceable. The RLA works with complete accountability, transparency and responsiveness to ensure hassle-free service to the public,” she said.