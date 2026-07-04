114 meritorious students of Class X provided career tips

As many as 114 meritorious Class X students of government schools attended a career guidance and motivational interaction session organised by the UT Education Department at the UT Secretariat.

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The initiative, which was started under the guidance of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, aimed to inspire students, provide informed career guidance and encourage them to pursue excellence in academics and life.

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The programme was attended by Nitish Singla, Director School Education, along with officers of the School Education Department and teachers. The resource persons included Raj Malhotra, Saadgi Malhotra, and Dr Ramneek Sharma, who shared their experiences and interacted extensively with the students.

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Addressing the students, Malhotra encouraged them to dream big, remain disciplined and work with dedication towards their goals. He said deserving meritorious students facing financial constraints in preparing for the Civil Services Examination would be provided free coaching so that financial limitations do not hinder talent and aspirations.

Singla highlighted the importance of discipline, consistency and focused learning. He advised students to avoid distractions, particularly excessive mobile phone usage, and stressed the importance of regular physical exercise, walking and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for academic success and the overall well-being.

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The participants raised several questions on career opportunities, competitive examinations, study techniques, time management, mental well-being and personality development. The resource persons addressed each query with practical insights.