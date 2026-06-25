115 CCTV cameras defunct, zebra crossings missing at 80 locations in Chandigarh

As many as 115 CCTV cameras installed across Chandigarh were non-functional as of June 19, zebra crossings missing at 80 locations and tree pruning was overdue at 43 spots. These glaring gaps in the city’s road safety infrastructure were flagged at the 25th meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) chaired by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday.

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The alarming figures, placed before the committee by the office of the DSP/Police Control and Command Centre (PCCC), painted a worrying picture of civic upkeep in what is touted as one of India’s best-planned cities. At the previous DRSC meeting in February, the number of non-functional CCTV cameras stood at 63 — meaning the count has nearly doubled in four months.

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“Road safety is not a seasonal exercise — it demands constant vigilance, timely action and zero tolerance to neglect. Every non-functional camera, every missing zebra crossing and every encroachment on a road berm can lead to a potential tragedy. I will not accept pendency as an answer,” DC Yadav told The Tribune.

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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has consistently emphasised the importance of making Chandigarh a model in road safety governance. “Chandigarh must lead by example. The infrastructure we build or fail to maintain directly determines whether our citizens return home safely. I expect every department to treat road safety as a priority, not a routine agenda point,” said Kataria.

SIGNALS, BLINKERS, LIGHT WORKS PENDING

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The meeting also revealed that solar-based estimates for the installation of approximately 195 blinker lights at 61 road entry and exit points merging with V-3, V-4 and V-5 roads are still under preparation — a project pending since at least February. Similarly, solar-based estimates for six pedestrian Pelican lights at vulnerable junctions are under process, as are flashing light estimates for Dhanas Bridge near the dumping ground, Matka Chowk and the T-point on the Hallo Majra-Panchkula stretch towards the Baltana turn.

The flashing light at the NIIMS junction, which was non-functional at the last meeting, has been made operational. However, the light at the Sector 49/50 point (cycle chowk) remains on blinking mode, falling short of full functionality.

CYCLE TRACK LEAKAGES PARTIALLY ADDRESSED

On the city’s signature cycling infrastructure, the committee reviewed household water drainage seeping onto cycle tracks across multiple sectors. The MC’s XEN (R-2 Division) informed the DC that water leakage has been rectified in Sectors 35-D, 36 B&D, 37 B, C and D, 41-A and 39-B, while remaining locations are being attended to. A WhatsApp-based coordination group for cycle track maintenance has been activated between the engineering wings.

FATAL CRASH AUDIT WORK IN PROGRESS

Out of 83 fatal road crash sites that had been jointly inspected and whose recommendations were circulated to departments, the XEN (CP-2) informed the meeting that 31 sites fall under CP-1 Division — of which five had no road-related recommendations. Engineering interventions have been implemented fully or partially at 16 locations, while work at the remaining nine is in progress. The MC’s R-2 Division stated that remedial measures are being taken regularly.

ROAD WIDENING, CYCLE TRACK WORK PENDING

The cycle tracks from the Hallo Majra light point to the Makhan Majra turning point and from the airport light point to the UT boundary have been completed up to the WMM (Wet Mix Macadam) stage, with carpeting still pending. Earth settlement has been observed at deep-filling stretches, while road widening along the airport light point stretch will commence only after the removal of 68 trees — permission for which has already been obtained.

The cycle track from Tribune Chowk to Transport Chowk is nearly complete, with 3.2 km done and only a 150-metre stretch pending where earth-filling is in progress.