115 police personnel, 3 sniffer dogs search 400 houses in Panchkula; 3 held, 25 vehicles impounded

Panchkula Police searched around 400 houses and slum dwellings in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Budhanpur, under Sector 14 Police Station, in an early-morning operation today, arresting three alleged drug and liquor smugglers, impounding 25 suspicious vehicles and detaining six suspicious persons.

Two alleged heroin smugglers were held with 25 grams and 10 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 7 lakh. A third person was held for allegedly smuggling illegal liquor, with 18 bottles recovered from him. Police teams also searched grocery and paan shops for suspicious activity and possible illegal trade.

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According to Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, 115 personnel in 11 special teams took part, drawn from Sector 14 Police Station, Sector 16 Police Post, Haryana Armed Police Reserve Force, Crime Branch teams, Proclaimed Offenders Staff and Traffic Police. Three sniffer dogs were deployed to check suspicious persons, vehicles and possible drug-related activity. The operation was led by DCP Aditi Singh and DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh, with ACP Crime Aman Kumar supervising. It focused on areas with large numbers of tenants, outsiders and suspected anti-social elements.

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Background

The operation is larger than the one held in Marranwala, Pinjore, on September 12, when 80 personnel in 11 teams searched 340 houses and slums and seized 46 motorcycles. Panchkula Police has arrested 179 drug peddlers in 102 cases in 2026 so far, according to figures released on October 8.

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Nain said police would not wait for a crime to happen and that action would also be taken on the basis of suspected criminal activity. “There is no place for criminals and drug smugglers in Panchkula,” he said, adding that police would identify the roots of crime and dismantle the networks behind it. Strict action, intensive searches and close monitoring of suspicious activity would continue, he said.

Operation at a glance

Personnel: 115, in 11 teams, with 3 sniffer dogs

Houses and slums searched: 400

Arrested: 3 (two for heroin, one for liquor)

Heroin: 25 gm and 10 gm, worth ₹7 lakh

Liquor: 18 bottles

Vehicles impounded: 25; persons detained: 6