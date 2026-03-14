Rs 116-cr fraud: Chandigarh MC places superintendent, accountant under suspension

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today suspended its two employees and recommended disciplinary action against a senior UT official in the wake of the alleged scam of over Rs 116 crores involving IDFC First Bank.

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Superintendent Rajni and accountant Haransh, who work in the accounts department, have been suspended while disciplinary action has been recommended against a senior officer of the UT accounts department who was deputed in the MC at the time of transfer of assets, records and financial matter of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited to the civic body.

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The MC took action after internal inquiry found lapses on their part when the amount of over Rs 116 crore of the CSCL was transferred to it. The firm was closed in March 2025. It had maintained multiple bank accounts in IDFC First Bank for its operational transactions. The bank had informed the civic body recently that the FDRs were not appearing in its system and were fake.

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UT police to bring accused on production warrant

A local court has allowed a Chandigarh Police plea for bringing three accused — Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar and Seema Dhiman — from the Ambala Jail on a production warrant for interrogation in the IDFC First Bank fraud cases of over Rs 200 crores related to the accounts of the local MC and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

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The Haryana Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested the three accused among 11 persons in a Rs 590-crore fraud case. The probe began on February 24 after the scam came to light in the state with the arrest of Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar, both former employees of IDFC First Bank.

Later, the UT police registered two cases against the accused following separate complaints filed by officials of the Chandigarh MC and CREST.

In their complaint, MC officials had suspected a scam of over Rs 116 crores in its accounts, while CREST officials suspected ‘irregularities’ of around Rs 75 crores. The police claimed that over 277 unauthorised withdrawal and deposit transactions were noticed during the reconciliation of CREST’s financial records with the original account statements provided by the bank.

While both the organisations have received their money back, the police are investigating the amount siphoned off from bank accounts with the conspiracy of its employees.

In the applications for bringing the accused on a production warrant, the police said they wants to probe the money trail of the cheated amounts. As per a complaint, these payments were made to firms which were also linked to the scam that took place in Haryana.