Rs 116-cr relief awarded in Mohali

Mohali, November 12
As many as 16,201 cases were taken up and 8,756 of these were settled by virtue of compromise, while awards of over Rs 116 crore were passed during the National Lok Adalat here today.
Seven couples living separately and litigating against each other were reunited.
Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, organised the forum. Nineteen Benches were constituted at the district courts wile seven Benches each settled cases at Kharar and Dera Bassi subdivisions. — TNS
Over 5K cases settled in Fatehgarh Sahib
Nearly 5,300 cases were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat held here today and an amount of Rs 5 crore was awarded as compensation. Nirbhow Singh Gill, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, said the Lok Adalat was held in Sessions Division Fatehgarh Sahib and subdivisions Amloh and Khamanon to ensure speedy and hassle-free dispensation of justice. Ten Benches were constituted to facilitate the participants.
He said the remarkable achievements were settlement of a 20-year-old civil dispute and reunion of four estranged couples.
