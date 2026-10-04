Rs 116-cr Smart City fund scam: Lapses in opening of account by civic body led to fraud, says audit report

A recent report of the Principal Director General of Audit (Central) has flagged several lapses in the opening and operation of the bank account by the MC in IDFC First Bank after the closure of Chandigarh Smart City Company Limited (CSCL). The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against all accused in the Rs 116-crore fake fixed deposit receipt (FDR) scam.

The audit was conducted after the scam came to the notice of the authorities and an FIR was registered. Later, the case was transferred to the CBI.

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After scrutinising the records and applicable rules, the audit report observed that the government’s investment policy was not adhered to while opening the account and investing the funds.

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The report referred to the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, directions issued on January 25, 2008, stating that preference should be given to public sector banks for transactions and funds under the control of government departments. It said at least 60 per cent of such funds should be placed with public sector banks.

The directions also advised that the practice of inviting competitive bids for bulk deposits be discontinued and that such deposits be placed with banks with which the department had regular business, including public sector banks.

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During scrutiny of records furnished by the MC, the audit found that after the closure of the CSCL, the civic body opened a dedicated flexi fixed deposit account with an auto-sweep facility in IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, on March 27, 2025, at an interest rate of 8.85 per cent per annum.

On the same day, the Joint Commissioner, MC, requested the bank to open the fixed deposit account in the name of the “Commissioner, MCC”. The bank subsequently issued FDRs totalling Rs 116.84 crore between March 28 and April 6, 2025, from the dedicated account. These FDRs were later found to be suspected and did not appear in the bank’s records.

The audit observed that investing the entire available amount in a private sector bank was in clear non-compliance with the directions requiring at least 60 per cent of funds to be placed with public sector banks.

When asked to explain the non-compliance and furnish the latest status of the FDRs after their maturity on April 30, 2026, along with supporting documents, the MC replied that as per the records available, no reference to the ministry’s instructions had been made in the noting by the then staff.

The report further says that non-adherence to the investment policy, deficiencies in internal controls and monitoring mechanism and failure to exercise due vigilance had resulted in the suspected FDR fraud.

The audit also referred to Section 176(2) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, as extended to the Union Territory, Chandigarh. The provision requires the Examiner, Local Funds Accounts, to conduct a day-to-day examination and audit of the corporation’s accounts and furnish a monthly report to the civic body.

The report stressed that a strong internal control mechanism not only acts as a deterrent to fraudulent activities but also reduces the chances of such incidents and helps management achieve its objectives.

The audit observed that Anubhav Mishra, an outsourced employee, had taken possession of records relating to Rs 116.84 crore belonging to the CSCL, including all FDRs and related bank statements.

These FDRs were required to be verified upon receipt. However, the audit said, no record evidencing such verification was made available.

It further observed that an MC office order dated March 3, 2025, under which 11 officials were assigned to receive and take over the records of the CSCL until its complete closure, did not specify the roles and responsibilities of the officials.

The order lacked a proper division of duties, resulting in the absence of a clearly defined accountability framework for the handling and verification of records.

The audit observed that the discrepancies could have been detected at the initial stage itself had proper scrutiny and reconciliation of financial documents been undertaken at the time of handing over the records.