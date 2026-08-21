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Home / Chandigarh / Rs 116-crore Smart City Funds Scam: Ex-employee of Chandigarh MC gives up in CBI court

Rs 116-crore Smart City Funds Scam: Ex-employee of Chandigarh MC gives up in CBI court

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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On the run for over five months, Anubhav Mishra, a former employee of the Municipal Corporation and one of the accused in the over Rs 116-crore fraud involving Smart City funds deposited in IDFC First Bank, surrendered before the CBI court in Chandigarh on Thursday. He has been sent to a seven-day CBI remand.

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Seeking Mishra’s remand, Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor for the CBI, told the court that after the registration of the case, the accused left India and did not join the investigation despite repeated efforts and notices issued by the agency. His custodial interrogation was required for fair, complete and effective further investigation to confront him with documentary and digital evidence collected during the investigation regarding opening and operation of specific MC account as well as to ascertain the circumstances under which his email-ID and mobile number were linked with the account. He was also to be confronted with WhatsApp chats, call details and other digital evidence, said Narender Singh.

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Mishra’s counsel Vikas Garg argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He had no authority to make any transaction of the money lying in IDFC Bank accounts.

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Mishra and bank officers were booked following a complaint by the MC Commissioner, who reported fake FDRs of over Rs 116 crore and mismanagement in various accounts of Chandigarh Smart City Limited and the MC in the IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32 branch. The FDRs were reportedly issued by Rishab Rishi, the then branch manager, and Anubhav Mishra was the custodian of the FDRs, the complainant stated.

While granting the remand, the CBI court said the investigation involved a complex financial conspiracy, digital evidence, banking transactions, purported FDRs and movement of substantial government funds. The custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary to verify his role in the larger conspiracy and to ascertain the involvement of other persons/entities.

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