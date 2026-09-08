118 kanals of encroached land cleared in Chandigarh’s Kaimbwala

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive to remove unauthorised constructions and encroachments in Kaimbwala village, clearing nearly 118 kanals (around 15 acres) of encroached land.

The operation, ordered by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav, began at 9 am under the supervision of the SDM (Central), with revenue, enforcement, police and Civil Defence personnel taking part. The drive focused on boundary walls and encroachments in open areas adjoining farmhouses.

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Three JCB machines were deployed to dismantle unauthorised structures. Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars (Periphery), along with Kanungos, Patwaris and enforcement staff, carried out the field-level action, while adequate police personnel, including lady constables, were deployed under a DSP-rank officer to maintain law and order.

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The SDM (Central) monitored the operation throughout, maintaining continuous liaison with police and field officials to ensure coordinated execution, while Civil Defence personnel extended additional support to the teams on ground.

The District Magistrate reiterated his commitment to firm and sustained action against violations in environmentally sensitive areas, stating that the Sukhna Catchment Area would be kept protected from unauthorised construction and encroachment.

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Action at a glance

— Land cleared: 118 kanals (15 acres)

— Location: Kaimbwala

— Machinery used: 3 JCBs

— Focus: farmhouse boundary walls, open-area encroachments