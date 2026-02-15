DT
Home / Chandigarh / 119 proclaimed offenders held in eight months in Mohali

119 proclaimed offenders held in eight months in Mohali

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
During a sustained campaign against proclaimed offenders (POs), the police have arrested/removed a total of 204 absconding accused from the PO list between June 1, 2025, and February 13, 2026.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said a team dedicated to POs had been constituted to apprehend absconders. The campaign was carried out under the supervision of Saurav Jindal, Captain Police (Investigation), Ajitpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Against Women and Children), and Naveen Pal Singh Lehal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Crime).

SSP Singh said that under the campaign, long-pending PO cases from previous years were also traced. From June 1, 2025, to February 13, 2026, police stations and PO staff arrested/cancelled a total of 204 POs, including 197 under Section 299 of the CrPC (335 BNSS) and 7 under Sections 82/83 of the CrPC (84/85 BNSS). Out of these, 119 POs were arrested, 63 were removed from the list due to death, 8 were removed after conviction or acquittal, 6 reappeared before the court and PO orders of 8 were cancelled.

PO Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, son of Jaspal Khurmi, a resident of village Mehatpur in Jalandhar district (presently residing in Chandigarh), was arrested on February 3, 2026, in connection with FIR No 89 dated June 17, 2020. The arrest was made for a case registered at Mataur police station in Mohali under Sections 392, 379-B and 34 of the IPC and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. The accused had committed an armed robbery at Punjab National Bank, Sector-67, Phase-3A, Mohali, and had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court. He was also wanted in another case registered at the Kharar City police station and had around 20 criminal cases registered against him in Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, PO Gaurav Kumar, son of Satveer Singh, a resident of village Pipla in Bulandshahr district of UP was arrested on November 6, 2025. He was wanted in FIR No 150 dated September 23, 2017, under Sections 302, 411, 449, 465, 468, 471, and 201 of the IPC for a case registered at the Mataur police station. He had murdered press reporter Karanjit Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur after entering their house, and had been declared a PO by the court in 2022.

In another case, accused Mahavir Singh alias Gabbar, son of Harpal Singh, a resident of Ferozepur district, was arrested on February 12, 2026. A case under Sections 379, 380, 411 and 482 of the IPC and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against him at the Mullanpur police station. He had been declared a PO by a court.

