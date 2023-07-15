Rs 12.81L relief for cop hurt in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh , July 14

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal-Chandigarh (MACT) has directed an insurance company and the owner and the driver of a car to pay Rs 12,81,555 as compensation to a senior constable of the Chandigarh Police — Naresh Kumar Sharma — who was injured in a mishap four years ago.

The cop had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, through advocate Ashwani Arora in this regard.

Suffered a fracture Naresh Kumar Sharma claimed to have suffered a fracture, among other multiple injuries. He had to seek medical treatment which had cost him Rs 1 lakh

The respondents — the owner and the driver of the car — refuted the claim that they were at fault. They asserted that the accident was caused because of negligence on part of the one driving the police jeep

Sharma had stated in the claim petition that he was riding a police jeep on the night of March 23, 2019, and that he was accompanied by with Inspector Harminderjit Singh and HC Mukesh Kumar. The cops were en route from Sector 39 police station to the Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh when the accident took place. At about 2:10 am, as they were heading towards Sector 41, a car rammed into them. All the occupants of the police vehicle sustained injuries in the collision.

Sharma claimed to have suffered a fracture, among other multiple injuries. He had to seek medical treatment which set him back around Rs 1,00,000.

However, the respondents — the owner and the driver of the car — refuted the claim that they were at fault. They asserted that the accident was caused because of negligence on part of the one driving the police jeep.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed the respondents to pay Rs 12,81,555 as compensation to the constable.

The compensation awarded by the tribunal covers attendant charges and the cost of hospitalisation, among others.