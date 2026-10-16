12 Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat emails

A fresh hoax bomb threat was received by 12 city schools, including private and government institutions, via email on Thursday.

The threat was received by schools including, Ashiana School (Sector 46), Remit School (Manimajra), Government School (Sector 20), St Soldier’s School (Sector 28), Shivalik Public School (Sector 41), St John’s School (Sector 26), and Playway Smart School. Earlier in the day, government schools of Sectors 56, 33D, 19C and 23 had also reportedly received similar threats.

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The Chandigarh Police were alerted and a massive search operation was launched at the schools. After clearing the area, the buildings were declared safe. The authenticity of the threats and the presence of any suspicious object will be established only after police and security agencies complete their probe, officials said.

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The spate of threats began in January this year, when 20 private and 10 government schools received bomb threats. Similar cases have surfaced almost every month since then. On October 7, a private school in Chandigarh and some schools in Mohali had also received threats.