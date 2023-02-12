12 couples reunited in Mohali, 9,973 cases cleared

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 11

As many as 9,973 cases were disposed of by compromise and matters worth Rs 75.91 lakh were settled during the National Lok Adalat held in the district today.

A total of 32 Benches took up as many as 15,478 cases. Twelve couples, who were living separately and litigating against each other, were reunited.

Amongst those reunited were a man and his wife, who were living separately for 11 years. They agreed to live together resolving all their disputes.

Bal Mukand Sharma, a renowned Punjabi comedian, also rendered his services and persuaded many couples to settle their matter amicably to save the institution of marriage and future of their children.

Among other matters, land acquisition cases, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits were taken up.

As many as 19 Benches were constituted at the district headquarters. These were presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla.

At Kharar subdivision, seven Benches were created, while six Benches were set up at Dera subdivision.