12 hospitalised after chlorine gas leak in Mohali’s Lalru

Gaurav Kanthwal
Dera Bassi, July 3
Twelve persons were hospitalised after an old chlorine cylinder kept at a tubewell leaked near Lalru on Monday.
The victims complained of rashes, itching and a burning sensation in eyes. They were admitted to Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital.
Dera Bassi SMO Dr Dharminder Singh said, “All the patients are stable and recovering well. Two patients, a child and a pregnant woman, were referred to GMCH-32 as a precautionary measure. They are also stable,” he said.
Though the gas is not harmful, its high concentration at one place could create breathing problems for people.
A similar incident had taken place four years ago near thetubewell room near Ramleela ground in Dera Bassi when18 persons, including three children, were taken to the Civil Hospital after an old chlorine cylinder kept at a tubewell room started leaking on March 9, 2019.
Saidpura incident
On May 18, panic gripped Saidpura area residents after they complained of difficulty in breathing, itching in eyes and foul smell following an explosion in two drums containing a chemical at a pharma unit in Saidpura, Dera Bassi, at night.
