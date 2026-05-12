12 Kerala tourists injured in mishap

Twelve tourists from Kerala were injured after a group tour vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer near a flyover in Kharar this morning. There were 20 tourists on the tour vehicle.

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The tourists had come from Kerala to visit Manali. They were on their way to Mohali’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, from where they were to board a flight to Kerala. The police took all seriously injured tourists to the Kharar hospital for treatment.

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