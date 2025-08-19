12 new taxi stand licences issued in Mohali

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) handed over licences for 12 new taxi stands in the city. Several taxi stands are already operational in different parts of Mohali, but they are not regularised.

The total number of taxi stands in Mohali is 26 out of which 14 are already regularised. The total fee collected for issuing licences is Rs 5 lakh, while the annual licence fee per stand is Rs 1.20 lakh. The number of taxi cars allowed per stand is 10.

“Stands have been regularised. Fresh licences have been issued,” said Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu.

Applications for taxi stands were filed over the past two years, and the licences were approved by the Department of Local Government, he said. The purpose of issuing licences was to regularise existing taxi stands and provide proper services to Mohali residents, he said.

The MC would generate revenue by issuing licences, he said.