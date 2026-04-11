icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 12 of 78 unrecognised schools in Chandigarh get provisional approval

12 of 78 unrecognised schools in Chandigarh get provisional approval

The Tribune Exclusive: First-ever such move by Admn brings relief to 4,683 students

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
GN Holy Heart Public School, Mauli Jagran, has been granted provisional recognition. File photo
Advertisement

In a first, the UT Administration on Friday granted provisional recognition to 12 of the 78 unrecognised private schools, ending decades of regulatory limbo for nearly 4,700 students and securing, at least temporarily, the livelihood of hundreds of teachers employed in these institutions.

Advertisement

The recognition, valid from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, has been granted up to Class V for one year, subject to strict compliance with all statutory norms.

Advertisement

The Director, School Education, Nitish Singla, who shared the details exclusively with The Tribune, said the decision followed a rigorous multi-departmental inspection process that began in September last year after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria ordered a comprehensive evaluation of all 78 unrecognised schools. Many of these schools have been functioning for nearly three decades without any formal regulatory status.

Advertisement

The Tribune was the first to report the launch of the inspection drive on September 20 last year. Acting on Kataria’s directive, UT Education Secretary Prerna Puri constituted a multi-departmental committee comprising representatives of the School Education Department, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Chief Engineer, Chief Architect, and the Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department. The committee conducted detailed inspections covering infrastructure, safety and security, staffing, academic preparedness and statutory documentation. The 12 schools, which have been granted provisional recognition, are located in Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Manimajra, Khuda Ali Sher, Daria and Burail. They collectively enrol 4,683 students and are managed by registered educational societies. Expressing satisfaction over the landmark decision, the Governor said: “For the first time in Chandigarh’s history, unrecognised schools have been brought within the formal regulatory fold. Nearly 4,700 students will now be able to continue their education without disruption or uncertainty. This step ensures better oversight of safety, infrastructure and academic standards, and gives these institutions a defined timeline to fully comply with all prescribed norms — thereby strengthening the overall quality of education being imparted.”

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad said: “A transparent and rigorous multi-departmental assessment was conducted to ensure compliance with prescribed norms. This decision will benefit thousands of students by providing stability in their education and access to a more regulated and improved learning environment.”

Advertisement

Prerna Puri said: “The inspections were conducted with a clear objective — to protect students’ academic interests without compromising on regulatory standards. The 12 schools that have received provisional recognition have demonstrated meaningful compliance. The remaining schools must use this period to address gaps and work towards fulfilling all norms.”

The development is significant given the scale of what was at stake. When inspections were launched in September, all 78 unrecognised schools together enrolled 12,152 students spread across 17 localities, from Mauli Jagran and Maloya to Manimajra, Daria, Dadumajra, and Burail. Hundreds of teachers and support staff employed in these schools had been working under a cloud of uncertainty about the legitimacy of their institutions.

The 66 schools that have not yet received recognition will remain under regulatory scrutiny.

Institutions that have got UT nod

GN Holy Heart Public School, Mauli Jagran

Sarswati Public School, Dhanas

Saint Hari Public School, Manimajra

Elite Vidya Mandir, Mauli Jagran

Guru Tegh Bahadur School, Khuda Ali Sher

Bharat Model School, Mauli Jagran

Sehjot Sr Sec School, Dhanas

Deep Public School, Mauli Jagran

New Shivalik Public School, Mauli Jagran

Maharishi Dayanand Public School, Daria

Green Shivalik School, Khuda Ali Sher

Bhartiya Adarsh Vidyalaya, Burail

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts