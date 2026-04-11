12 of 78 unrecognised schools in Chandigarh get provisional approval

In a first, the UT Administration on Friday granted provisional recognition to 12 of the 78 unrecognised private schools, ending decades of regulatory limbo for nearly 4,700 students and securing, at least temporarily, the livelihood of hundreds of teachers employed in these institutions.

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The recognition, valid from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, has been granted up to Class V for one year, subject to strict compliance with all statutory norms.

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The Director, School Education, Nitish Singla, who shared the details exclusively with The Tribune, said the decision followed a rigorous multi-departmental inspection process that began in September last year after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria ordered a comprehensive evaluation of all 78 unrecognised schools. Many of these schools have been functioning for nearly three decades without any formal regulatory status.

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The Tribune was the first to report the launch of the inspection drive on September 20 last year. Acting on Kataria’s directive, UT Education Secretary Prerna Puri constituted a multi-departmental committee comprising representatives of the School Education Department, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Chief Engineer, Chief Architect, and the Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department. The committee conducted detailed inspections covering infrastructure, safety and security, staffing, academic preparedness and statutory documentation. The 12 schools, which have been granted provisional recognition, are located in Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Manimajra, Khuda Ali Sher, Daria and Burail. They collectively enrol 4,683 students and are managed by registered educational societies. Expressing satisfaction over the landmark decision, the Governor said: “For the first time in Chandigarh’s history, unrecognised schools have been brought within the formal regulatory fold. Nearly 4,700 students will now be able to continue their education without disruption or uncertainty. This step ensures better oversight of safety, infrastructure and academic standards, and gives these institutions a defined timeline to fully comply with all prescribed norms — thereby strengthening the overall quality of education being imparted.”

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad said: “A transparent and rigorous multi-departmental assessment was conducted to ensure compliance with prescribed norms. This decision will benefit thousands of students by providing stability in their education and access to a more regulated and improved learning environment.”

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Prerna Puri said: “The inspections were conducted with a clear objective — to protect students’ academic interests without compromising on regulatory standards. The 12 schools that have received provisional recognition have demonstrated meaningful compliance. The remaining schools must use this period to address gaps and work towards fulfilling all norms.”

The development is significant given the scale of what was at stake. When inspections were launched in September, all 78 unrecognised schools together enrolled 12,152 students spread across 17 localities, from Mauli Jagran and Maloya to Manimajra, Daria, Dadumajra, and Burail. Hundreds of teachers and support staff employed in these schools had been working under a cloud of uncertainty about the legitimacy of their institutions.

The 66 schools that have not yet received recognition will remain under regulatory scrutiny.