12 sites allotted for sale of crackers in Mohali dist

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 12

The district administration conducted draw of lots to allot 44 temporary licences for sale of crackers, at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 here today.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said they received 1,440 applications for 44 licences across the district. Of this, 1,425 applications were found valid. As many as 1,086 applications were received for 18 licences for sale of firecrackers in Mohali and Banur, 33 for eight licenses in Kharar, Kurali and Nayagaon and 321 for 18 licences in Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur.

As many as 12 places have been allotted for sale of firecrackers in the district.

On Diwali (October 24), bursting of crackers will be allowed in Mohali between 8 pm and 10 pm, while on Gurpurb (November 8) crackers will be permitted between 4 am and 5 pm and 9 pm and 10 pm within the prescribed limits.

For Diwali, firecrackers will be sold on October 22, 23 and 24 from 10 am to 7:30 pm, while for Gurpurb these will be sold on November 8 from 10 am to 7:30 pm. Stalls will only be allowed at designated places.

