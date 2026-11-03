12-year-old Abram Chawla clinches Governor’s Cup in Chandigarh

Twelve-year-old Abram Chawla, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won the second Governor’s Cup organised by the Chandigarh Golf Association at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Chawla clinched the overall championship in the boys’ category with an impressive even-par score of 72. In the girls’ category, Pranjal Narwal (84) claimed the overall best title on the basis of the better back nine. Last month, Chawla had won the overall trophy at the inaugural IPS Man Junior Tournament, also carding an even-par 72.

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Meanwhile, Vairajvir Mahajan won the Straightest Drive event, while Shiv Kumar (295 yards) bagged the Longest Drive title. Tansh Bansal (7 feet 6 inches) topped the Nearest to Pin event.

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In the girls’ Category F, Akisha Gulati (45) claimed the top position. In Category E, Ira Aggarwal Mittal (47) finished first. Pareesa Pradhan (88) won the Category D title. In Category C, Pranjal Narwal (84) secured the top spot. In Category B, Bhakti Mansukhani (84) finished first, followed by Ekamvir Kaur Batth (90). In Category A, Sanvi (91) and Harshaana Singh (112) claimed the first and second positions, respectively.

In the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, Pradeep won the event, followed by Sanjay.

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Saveer Singh Pruthi (37) won the boys’ Category F, followed by Waryam Singh Aujla (38). In Category E, Ivaan Singh Sibia (40) and Viren Pratap Singh (42) finished first and second, respectively.

Yuvrav Bhatia (79) won Category D, followed by Tansh (80). In Category C, Chawla (72) edged out Ranveer Singh Chahal (73). In Category B, Aryaveer Singh Grewal (83) and Arnav Kumar (84) secured the top two positions, while Harry Singh (77) won Category A, defeating Ishant Sanjay Shikare (80).

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria presented the awards to the winners.