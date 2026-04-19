12-year-old girl’s body found hanging at Kharar house

The body of a 12-year-old girl working as a domestic help was found hanging in the backyard of a house in New Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Saturday.

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Victim Sunita’s mother has expressed apprehension about the circumstances in which the body was found. She suspected the role of a youth in the incident and demanded a thorough probe.

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The autopsy will be conducted on Sunday. Police officials said the statement of the kin of the deceased had been recorded and CCTV footage of the area was being scanned.dea