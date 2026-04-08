12 years on, High Court seeks answers on missing land-use survey in Mohali villages

Flagging a delay of over a decade in enforcing court-mandated directions on carrying out land usage survey of Mohali villages, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought an explanation from the State of Punjab and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

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They have been asked to file affidavits explaining why the crucial survey to determine the actual use of denotified lands has not been carried out during 12 “long” years.

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As the matter came up for resumed hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, senior advocate Amit Jhanji –– assisting the court in one of the cases –– pointed out that the exercise of demarcation had not been carried out.

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Jhanji told the Bench that it was to be conducted to know the correct usage of land in all villages situated within Mohali district “in terms of the order dated May 21, 2014, passed by the Apex Court in civil appeal ‘B.S. Sandhu versus Government of India and others’, as well as the order dated May 28, 2014, passed by a Coordinate Bench of this Court in civil writ petition ‘Gram Panchayat, Bari Karoran versus State of Punjab and others’”.

Taking note of the submissions, the Bench directed: “Counsel for the State of Punjab as well as counsel for the respondent/GMADA are, therefore, directed to file fresh affidavits explaining as to why the requisite survey to ascertain the actual usage of denotified lands, could not be conducted in the last 12 long years?”

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The case will now come up for further hearing on April 28. The Bench, among others, was also assisted in the matter by senior advocates D S Patwalia and Anand Chhibbar along with counsel Gauravjit S Patwalia.

The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, was told that as many as 35 demolition drives over the past six-and-a-half months led to demolition of around 450 unauthorised structures in different areas of Mohali. In all, 193 violators were identified and 17 FIRs registered against 59 violators.

In his affidavit, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha had added that demolition notices for 25 structures had also been issued in the area under New Chandigarh Master Plan. Besides this, GMADA and the Department of Local Bodies had been asked to take appropriate legal action within their respective jurisdictions.

The affidavit had added there was “lack of coordination” to implement the conditions imposed by the Government of India while de-notifying land within Mohali district due to the involvement of number of departments.

For addressing the issue, directions had been issued that each department to depute a nodal officer—including SDMs, police officials and engineers. They would ensure the requests/complaints were timely responded to. Fortnightly meetings would be held under GMADA to ensure coordinated action.

The affidavit clarified that land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, would be regulated by the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation. The de-listed and agricultural land outside local bodies’ jurisdiction would be regulated by GMADA for implementing conditions imposed by the Government of India while delisting the land.

The Chief Secretary added updation of revenue records within 24 hours was ordered and “the Department of Revenue has updated the revenue entries pertaining to the de-listed area.”

Further, directions had been issued for demarcation of remaining “PLPA vs de-listed areas”.

The affidavit came just over a month after the High Court admonished GMADA for failing to present a “complete picture” on unauthorised constructions across Mohali district including Siswan village.