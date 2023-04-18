120 commandos train in heli-borne operations

Chandigarh, April 17
As many as 120 commandos from various police forces were imparted training in heli-slithering at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s (ITBP) Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, Panchkula.
The commandos included 19 women from different units of the ITBP. The trainees included personnel from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Police Research and Development.
Heli-slithering is a means of descending from a hovering helicopter with the help of a rope and enables rapid induction of troops in remote areas, difficult terrain or built up areas where helipads are not available.
