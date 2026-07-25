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Home / Chandigarh / 120 school buses checked, 12 challaned in Panchkula

120 school buses checked, 12 challaned in Panchkula

Action taken during special enforcement drive

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:12 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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To ensure the safety of schoolchildren and enforce the Safe School Vehicle Policy effectively, the Panchkula Police launched a special enforcement drive across the city today. On the first day of the campaign, police teams inspected school buses and auto-rickshaws ferrying students.

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During the drive, 120 school buses were thoroughly checked for compliance with prescribed safety standards. The inspection covered essential safety measures, including fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, speed governors, fitness certificates, driver and conductor uniforms, vehicle documents and other mandatory requirements. As part of the action, challans were issued to 12 school buses, while one bus was impounded for violations of safety norms.

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During the inspection, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh interacted with students travelling in school buses and urged them to immediately inform their parents and school authorities about any safety concerns related to their school vehicles. Police teams also inspected auto-rickshaws carrying schoolchildren. Some vehicles were found carrying students beyond the permitted capacity. Two auto-rickshaws were impounded for violating safety regulations.

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